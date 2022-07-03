‘Good time to be alive’: Kansas Citians enjoy Stars & Stripes picnic at National World War I Museum and Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The National World War I Museum and Memorial’s Independence Day celebrations wrapped up Saturday evening after a day filled with activities in the sunshine and rain.

Hundreds of people made their way here to the south grounds for this year’s Stars and Stripes picnic that started at 3:00 p.m. They listened to live music, checked out local vendors, and braved the summer humidity and a few minutes of rain to see the largest fireworks display in Kansas City.

“Coming out here and just enjoying yourself,” said Semaj Gordon. “Everyone needs time to breathe and just regenerate themselves. That’s the takeaway just breathe, just take a moment to breathe.”

The day started with live music from a variety of people including Smithville’s own Casi Jay.

The local vendors lining the block gave people plenty of opportunities to support local and show their American pride.

Luke Lanning said, “It’s honestly just a good to celebrate being an American. Looking forward to the fireworks celebration. It’s just a good time to be alive.”

They took cover as the rain came in around 5:30 p.m. but that didn’t stop the fun for kids as they awaited the city’s largest fireworks display.

Eric Rhodes said, “I’m excited for the fireworks for sure and just being able to spend time with my family. This is our first year with my father-in-law here. It’s just a little bit different than last year. He’s a little older, he loves fireworks.”

Many repping the red, white, and blue.

“Just celebrating America and celebrating everybody’s freedom out here and just having a good time with the family,” said Lilly Moore.

