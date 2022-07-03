FORECAST: Dangerous levels of heat, humidity lead to heat advisory for Kansas City

A dangerous combination of high heat and humidity has led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory to go in effect Monday at 12:00 p.m. until Wednesday 11:00 p.m.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s in many locations, but the humidity will make it feel like 103 to 108 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

There’s little relief in the short-term for rainfall which will make it hard to escape the heat. Also, an isolated shower or storm could pass through extreme northwest Missouri very early Monday, but most of the viewing area is expected to stay dry.

Another front tries to bring a few showers by Wednesday but it doesn’t look to be widespread or impactful for a weather alert at this time.

After that the next opportunity for rain might arrive late Friday into the overnight hours. This also doesn’t look that impressive either, but it might knock our temperatures back just a few degrees. Heat and humidity will continue to headline our weather even into the middle of July.

