Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident

Brexten Green
Brexten Green(Emporia State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University announced redshirt sophomore football player Brexten Green has died following a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma on July 2.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins said.

Green, an Oklahoma native, was getting ready for his second season at Emporia State. In 2020, he was named District A-3 Player of the Year as a senior after gaining 1,720 receiving yards and helped the Cashion Wildcats win a Class A State Championship.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family,” Higgins said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Starting Tuesday, July 5, students or staff can seek support through Counseling Services from 11:00-2:00pm by walking in or calling at 620-341-5222.

