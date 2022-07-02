Wrong-way crash critically injures passenger following police chase downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash early Saturday morning on I-70 in Kansas City sent two people to the hospital following a police chase that began downtown.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to 11th Street and Grand Boulevard to a call of a large outdoor disturbance. A white Fiat 500 then left the scene at a high rate of speed and nearly hit a pedestrian, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police believed one of the three people in the vehicle had a gun, and so they gave chase. The Fiat got onto I-70 near 13th Street and Charlotte Avenue, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. Police said they discontinued the chase, but the Fiat collided with a westbound Toyota Solara, sending the Fiat into the guardrail.

No one in the Toyota was hurt. The Fiat’s driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one of the passengers was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the police department.

Police said they are looking into possible impairment on the part of the Fiat’s driver.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.