Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Wrong-way crash critically injures passenger following police chase downtown

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash early Saturday morning on I-70 in Kansas City sent two people to the hospital following a police chase that began downtown.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to 11th Street and Grand Boulevard to a call of a large outdoor disturbance. A white Fiat 500 then left the scene at a high rate of speed and nearly hit a pedestrian, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police believed one of the three people in the vehicle had a gun, and so they gave chase. The Fiat got onto I-70 near 13th Street and Charlotte Avenue, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. Police said they discontinued the chase, but the Fiat collided with a westbound Toyota Solara, sending the Fiat into the guardrail.

No one in the Toyota was hurt. The Fiat’s driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one of the passengers was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the police department.

Police said they are looking into possible impairment on the part of the Fiat’s driver.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The outdoor pools in Olathe are closed Saturday because of the weather.
Olathe’s 4 outdoor city pools closed Saturday because of weather
generic crash
Deadly crash on I-70 after blown tire causes rollover
There’s a new location for what’s billed as the biggest fireworks display in town.
Rain won’t stop Kansas City’s official Independence Day celebration on Saturday
There’s a new location for what’s billed as the biggest fireworks display in town.
Rain won’t stop Kansas City's official Independence Day celebration on Saturday