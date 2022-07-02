Rain won’t stop Kansas City’s official Independence Day celebration on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — There’s a new location for what’s billed as the biggest fireworks display in town.

Kansas City’s official Independence Day weekend celebration has moved from the riverfront to the National WWI Museum and Monument this year. Known as the Stars and Stripes Picnic, it’s happening ahead of the holiday on July 2nd.

The weather forecast is looking a little iffy, but rescheduling due to rain is not an option.

“There is no rain date,” said National WWI Museum and Memorial President and CEO Mary Naylor. “The show’s going to go on and we’ll just deal with whatever’s dealt our way.”

The fireworks will be protected from any rain throughout the day. Once the time comes to set them off, what happens will depend on how heavy the rain is. Naylor said a light rain will change nothing. A heavy rain will be handled much like a rain delay at a baseball game.

“We’ll see from the radar when it’s going to end and we’ll make the call at that time,” he said.

He noted the fireworks are just the final 20 minutes of a 7-hour-long event.

The grounds open at 3 p.m. There will be live music, kids activities, food/beverage trucks and a maker faire. Rain alone won’t halt that, he said.

The event is free. Visitors are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. Lawn chairs or picnic blankets are recommended. Needless to say, this year, a rain slicker or umbrella is are a good idea as well.

For details on times, parking and vendors, click here.

