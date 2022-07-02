Olathe’s 4 outdoor city pools closed Saturday because of weather

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - The City of Olathe shut down its four outdoor pools on Saturday as rain continues to hit the metro on-and-off.

Storms rolled into the Kansas City area late Friday night into Saturday morning, but are expected to taper off into Saturday afternoon. There’s more potential for rain heading into the Fourth of July holiday, though.

In response, Olathe Parks and Recreation decided to close the city’s four outdoor pools. The pools’ status for Sunday are not yet determined.

The four outdoor pools are Black Bob Bay on 151st Street, Frontier Pool on 127th Street, Mill Creek Pool on 320 E. Poplar Street and Oregon Trail Pool on Dennis Avenue.

