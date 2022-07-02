KC Pet Project shelter filled back up after 300 pets arrived this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Nearly 300 pets have come to the KC Pet Project in the last week and the kennels are filling up, forcing the shelter to waive adoption fees for this year’s Red, White, and Woof event.

The staff expects the number to keep growing with the 4th of July weekend, but they hope to combat it with an adoption special this weekend.

“We are well over where we were last year which was already a historic year and July is typically the busiest month with the 4th of July holiday,” said KC Pet Project Chief Communications Officer Tori Fugate.

They’ve had to put in pop-up wire crates in separate rooms that are used for other reasons. A playroom is now surrounded by crates with dogs waiting to be taken out -- and taken to a new home.

“We have pets in places that pets should not be in the shelter and that’s been kind of our lives over the past several months,” Fugate said.

They encourage people to make sure their pets have collars, ID tags, and updated microchip information in case the pet runs away, especially over the 4th of July weekend.

This weekend’s annual Red, White, and Woof event waives the adoption fee except for Kansas City, Missouri residents who will have to pay a $12 city license fee.

The shelter still expects 200 animals to find new a new home. Fugate said they held a one-day adoption-waived event last week and 104 animals left for their new homes.

Jordan Barker said she was looking on their website, researching for her special dog. She came across Myrtle, a bulldog who had to get eye surgery, and fell in love. She picked her up on Friday.

“I was just ready to get Myrtle. I wanted her, I saw her and was immediately like yes, let’s go,” she said.

The shelter hopes events like this will increase space as they bring in around 20 animals every day.

“When we put out a message that we need help, the community responds,” said Fugate.

The weekend event does not waive fees for kittens, puppies, or specialty breeds. They will have normal adoption hours (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.) on Monday, July 4, so you have time to come and find your new furry friend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.