Kansas sports betting law takes effect, but you cannot bet just yet

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A law legalizing sports betting in Kansas took effect on July 1, but it could be a few weeks before fans can actually place a bet.

Venues like the Hollywood Casino are still preparing spaces for in person betting. Rick Skinner, the vice-president and general manager of the property, said Hollywood was planning on building a temporary sports book area by Sept. 1. That would allow fans to start placing bets just as football season starts.

In the long run, Skinner said the casino was planning a much larger space for sports wagering.

“Really, the big construction will begin on our barstool sports book which will be in what used to be the epic buffet,” Skinner said.

He said state officials are still working on the regulatory issues surrounding the new law. He said the casino working through its agreements with the state and potential licensing partners. The rules on the use of mobile apps are not finalized either. In the short term, in-person betting may be the only practical option for fans until those issues are fully sorted out by the state.

“There’s a lot of work going in on the front end so that by football season we can welcome our friends from Kansas and Missouri,” Skinner said.

Under the new law, casinos will pay a 10% tax on gaming revenue. Of that revenue, 80% will go to a fund used to attract professional sports teams to Kansas.

The law also allows for tribal casinos to set up sports books, as well as businesses and fraternal organizations who wish to set up kiosks for betting.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.