FORECAST: Rain on-and-off through weekend, but should be able to get fireworks in

By Alena Lee
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An area of rain and thunderstorms continues to drift east across the area this morning. Heavy rain and lightning could wash out any early morning plans, but the rain should eventually taper off by the afternoon. Most of us heading out this evening to watch one of the many fireworks displays across town should not have to worry about getting rained on, but we can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm.

Overnight into early Sunday, additional showers and storms are possible, but they should not be nearly as widespread. The second half of the day Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Independence Day looks to be a hot one as well, with highs soaring into the 90s and heat index values ranging anywhere between 101 to 108 degrees. It’ll be tough to escape the heat this next week, with only slim chances for rain after Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

