FORECAST: Rain moves out, heat moves in starting Sunday

A few showers and storms could develop this afternoon along and south of I-70.

As the sun goes down any storms still around will quickly fade with temperatures falling into the 70s. Temperatures will continue to drop into the mid to upper 60s by daybreak on Sunday before we really crank up the heat.

Sunday will be a hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the area will stay dry throughout the afternoon but a few more storms could fire up overnight into early Monday. After that our focus turns to the increasing heat and humidity as a ridge of high pressure builds in across the area.

We’ll see several days with high temperatures in the 90s and heat index values above 100 degrees.

