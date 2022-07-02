Aging & Style
Deadly crash on I-70 after blown tire causes rollover

By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 57-year-old Kansas man died Friday afternoon after his tire blew out, his truck rolled over and he was ejected in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, MO.

The deadly crash happened at 1:20 p.m. while Gary Fortner, of Holton, KS, was heading east on the interstate, just past Bates City. He was the only person in the Ford F-250, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicates he was not wearing a safety device at the time.

Fortner’s body was transported to a funeral home in Odessa.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the scene.

There’s a new location for what’s billed as the biggest fireworks display in town.
Rain won’t stop Kansas City’s official Independence Day celebration on Saturday
