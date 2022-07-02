Clay County man found safe, sheriff’s office says
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 69-year-old man.
Stanley Suba left his home at 2700 N. Walrond between 4:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Family members say he was on foot.
Suba is 5′10″, weighs 150 pounds and has been diagnosed with dementia.
He has “salt-and-pepper” gray hair, a white beard and blue eyes with glasses.
He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike slide sandals.
Please call 911 if you see him.
