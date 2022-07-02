Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Clay County man found safe, sheriff’s office says

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 69-year-old man.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 69-year-old man.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 69-year-old man.

Stanley Suba left his home at 2700 N. Walrond between 4:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Family members say he was on foot.

Suba is 5′10″, weighs 150 pounds and has been diagnosed with dementia.

He has “salt-and-pepper” gray hair, a white beard and blue eyes with glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike slide sandals.

Please call 911 if you see him.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hundreds of people made their way here to the south grounds for this year's Stars and Stripes...
‘Good time to be alive’: Kansas Citians enjoy Stars & Stripes picnic at National World War I Museum and Memorial
Hundreds of people made their way here to the south grounds for this year's Stars and Stripes...
'Good time to be alive': Kansas Citians enjoy Stars & Stripes picnic at National World War I Museum and Memorial
Shooting crime scene on east 12 street and north Broadway in Wichita.
Intruder shot in chest after attempting to break into home in central Wichita
File photo of police tape.
Wrong-way crash critically injures passenger following police chase downtown
The outdoor pools in Olathe are closed Saturday because of the weather.
Olathe’s 4 outdoor city pools closed Saturday because of weather