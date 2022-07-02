Campaigns involved in Kansas abortion referendum busy as election nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- It’s been one week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

In Kansas, voters will be the first to vote on the issue of abortion following the landmark ruling.

Campaigns on both sides of the issue are shifting into high gear.

“We have a lot of work to do here in the state of Kansas,” said Danielle Underwood, Kansans for Life.

“We do far more shifts, more people, more doors being knocked,” said Ashley All, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom.

On Aug. 2nd, voters in Kansas will consider an amendment to the Kansas constitution. The amendment Value Them Both would reverse the Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 that declared a woman’s right to choose when it comes to carrying a pregnancy to term.

“We are united in our voice that we don’t want to become permanent destination state for unlimited abortion in unregulated facilities,” said Underwood.

Kansans for Life is the group behind Value them Both, Underwood called the effort one of the largest in state history.

“We’re going to door to door, person to person, church to church. This is an outreach effort that is mobilizing this amazing group of volunteers like we’ve never seen before,” said Underwood.

On the other side of the argument, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom is also running at full speed.

“We have seen a really significant volunteer engagement, people who are signing up to canvas and to phone bank and really just talk to their neighbors about the issue,” said All.

At issue for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom is retaining the right to choose.

“We’re making sure we can protect the right for Kansas women be able to access care and make sure they can make decisions about themselves,” said All.

Both sides say no matter where you stand, it’s important come Aug. 2nd to get out and vote.

“Vote no to make sure we can protect our rights,” said All.

“If you believe in any kind of limits on abortion then yes is the right vote for you,” said Underwood.

