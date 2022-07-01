WWI Museum Stars and Stripes picnic and fireworks happening rain or shine

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – The National World War I Museum is hosting their Stars and Stripes Picnic Saturday afternoon.

The event will have the city’s official fireworks display, which will also be the largest. Museum leaders said while rain is in the forecast for the weekend, the show will go on.

“It’s a bit of rain forecasted this weekend, but we think that’s going to be okay. Make sure you check the forecast, but it’s going to be a rain or shine event. It’ll happen if it’s raining or if it’s full sun,” said Museum President and CEO Matthew Naylor.

The Stars and Stripes Picnic will be fun for the whole family. It’ll feature food trucks, local vendors and live music There’s also going to be a flyover by two jets and tethered balloon rides.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. on the south grounds, and the fireworks show will begin around 9:40.

There is also a mystery musical guest who will attend. According to museum officials, it’s a legendary country artist.

The event is free.

