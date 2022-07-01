Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

WWI Museum Stars and Stripes picnic and fireworks happening rain or shine

By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – The National World War I Museum is hosting their Stars and Stripes Picnic Saturday afternoon.

The event will have the city’s official fireworks display, which will also be the largest. Museum leaders said while rain is in the forecast for the weekend, the show will go on.

“It’s a bit of rain forecasted this weekend, but we think that’s going to be okay. Make sure you check the forecast, but it’s going to be a rain or shine event. It’ll happen if it’s raining or if it’s full sun,” said Museum President and CEO Matthew Naylor.

The Stars and Stripes Picnic will be fun for the whole family. It’ll feature food trucks, local vendors and live music There’s also going to be a flyover by two jets and tethered balloon rides.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. on the south grounds, and the fireworks show will begin around 9:40.

There is also a mystery musical guest who will attend. According to museum officials, it’s a legendary country artist.

The event is free.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The World War I Museum's Fourth of July celebration, including fireworks, are scheduled to go...
KCMO Fourth of July celebration is happening rain or shine
An 82-year-old man from the Northland who died in Monday’s Amtrak derailment was with 11 other...
Northland man killed in train derailment was traveling with 11 relatives for summer vacation
Independence police and fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire...
2 people tried to rescue man from deadly house fire in Independence
Visitors to English Landing Park in Parkville are going to be treated to the sounds of a...
Man working on turning damaged Parkville tree into art