Police in standoff with armed man at Westport, Broadway

Kansas City police are involved with a standoff with an armed individual in the 4100 block...
Kansas City police are involved with a standoff with an armed individual in the 4100 block Broadway Blvd.(Kimo Hood/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are involved with a standoff with an armed individual in the 4100 block Broadway Blvd.

Officers were called out to the apartment complex at 4111 Broadway on an assault call.

When arriving, they spoke to two victims who are employees of the apartment complex. The victims told police they were in the building when they saw an armed man assaulting a female. The female ran away from the scene and the man barricaded himself in an apartment complex.

Police have surrounded the apartment and negotiators are on scene.

Broadway Boulevard is closed in the area and police are urging people to avoid the area.

It’s not believed to be a hostage situation, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

