Parson calls for special legislative session in Missouri to discuss cutting taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling for a special session of the Missouri General Assembly to pass what he calls the ‘largest tax cut in the history of the state.’

Parson spoke Friday following signing and vetoing various bills this week.

On taxes, Parson is proposing:

Lower top tax rate

Higher personal deductions

Eliminating tax brackets

Eliminating tax on first $16,000 of earned income for single filers and $32,000 for married couples.

“We will provide permanent tax relief for all Missourians,” Parson said. “We’re achieving record revenues and and continued economic growth. Not every state can say that. Now is the time to give back to hard working Missourians.”

He said the state can afford the tax cut.

Parson on Thursday approved most of a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million lawmakers had set aside for tax refunds.

Parson cut about $644 million in spending proposed by lawmakers, mostly federal stimulus funding.

“This past session was often obstructed by petty infighting and personal political interests, but common sense prevailed,” Parson said. “We applaud members of the General Assembly for capitalizing on this opportunity and prioritizing the continued success of our state.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.