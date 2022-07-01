Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

No one found inside building as standoff ends on Westport, Broadway

Kansas City police are involved with a standoff with an armed individual in the 4100 block...
Kansas City police are involved with a standoff with an armed individual in the 4100 block Broadway Blvd.(Kimo Hood/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- UPDATE: Police made entry into the apartment building, but were unable to find the suspect.

The department will continue to investigate the case, but Broadway Boulevard will reopen.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City police are involved with a standoff with an armed individual in the 4100 block Broadway Blvd.

Officers were called out to the apartment complex at 4111 Broadway on an assault call.

When arriving, they spoke to two victims who are employees of the apartment complex. The victims told police they were in the building when they saw an armed man assaulting a female. The female ran away from the scene and the man barricaded himself in an apartment complex.

Police have surrounded the apartment and negotiators are on scene.

Broadway Boulevard is closed in the area and police are urging people to avoid the area.

It’s not believed to be a hostage situation, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 69-year-old man.
Clay County man with dementia reported missing by family
285 pets have come to the KC Pet Project in the last week and the kennels are filling up,...
KC Pet Project shelter filled back up after 300 pets arrived this week
A law legalizing sports betting in Kansas took effect on July 1, but it could be a few weeks...
Kansas sports betting law takes effect, but you cannot bet just yet
It’s been one week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Kansas, voters...
Campaigns involved in Kansas abortion referendum busy as election nears
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you could check out the largest bounce...
Big Bounce America Tour, which features 16,000-square-foot bounce house, arrives in Belton, Mo.