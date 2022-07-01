Aging & Style
Man charged in Caldwell County arson case now faces child pornography charges

Harold Edwards Jr. is facing a long list of felony charges including multiple counts of arson, burglary, and property damage.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The man who is accused of setting three arson fires in Caldwell County has now been charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Harold Edwards Jr., 27, is currently at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

No bond has been set for him.

Edwards Jr. already faced a long list of felony charges including multiple counts of arson, burglary, and property damage.

He appeared in court earlier this month on the arson charges. His next court appearances is July 7.

