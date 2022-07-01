Man arrested for raping mentally disabled victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for raping a mentally disabled person.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Alejandro Alberto Espinoza-Hinostroza, 29, of Topeka was booked into custody around 11:05 p.m. Thursday by the Topeka Police Dept.

Espinoza-Hinostroza remained behind bars Friday without bond.

Booking reports say he was arrested for rape; sexual intercourse with a mentally deficient victim.

Topeka Police Lt. Manuel Munoz confirmed to 13 NEWS that the alleged crime happened in Topeka, but would not disclose any other information about the investigation.

