Hy-Vee withdraws potato salad varieties following presumptive positive’ microbial test

Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdraw all potato salad varieties and sizes due to a 'presumptive positive' microbial result.(Hy-Vee)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties and sizes due to a ‘presumptive positive’ microbial result.

The expiration dates on the products are between July 31, 2022 and Aug. 4, 2022.

“The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as we well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin,” Hy-Vee said in a statement.

The list of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad products on this includes:

  • Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Green Onion and Egg Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad
  • Hy-Vee Loaded Bake Potato Salad
  • Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad
  • Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad
  • Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Anyone who has purchased one of these items is encouraged not to eat the product.

