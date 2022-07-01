Hy-Vee withdraws potato salad varieties following presumptive positive’ microbial test
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties and sizes due to a ‘presumptive positive’ microbial result.
The expiration dates on the products are between July 31, 2022 and Aug. 4, 2022.
“The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as we well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin,” Hy-Vee said in a statement.
The list of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad products on this includes:
- Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Green Onion and Egg Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad
- Hy-Vee Loaded Bake Potato Salad
- Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad
- Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad
- Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad
Anyone who has purchased one of these items is encouraged not to eat the product.
