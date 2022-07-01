Hy-Vee withdraws potato salad varieties following presumptive positive’ microbial test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties and sizes due to a ‘presumptive positive’ microbial result.

The expiration dates on the products are between July 31, 2022 and Aug. 4, 2022.

“The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as we well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin,” Hy-Vee said in a statement.

The list of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad products on this includes:

Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Green Onion and Egg Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Loaded Bake Potato Salad

Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad

Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Anyone who has purchased one of these items is encouraged not to eat the product.

