Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FDA: Do not use baby neck floats after infant dies, another injured

The FDA is warning parents not to use baby neck floats after one death and injury were reported.
The FDA is warning parents not to use baby neck floats after one death and injury were reported.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A federal agency is warning parents and caregivers of the possible dangers of using baby neck floats.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an infant has died and another was hospitalized while using the item. It is also possible that some incidents have not been reported to the agency.

Neck floats are inflatable plastic rings worn around a baby’s neck that allow babies to float freely in the water.

Officials said parents and caregivers use these products during a baby’s bath, while their baby is swimming, and as a physical therapy tool (water therapy intervention) for babies with developmental delays or disabilities.

The FDA recommends that parents and caregivers not use the product as it can lead to death or serious injury. Anyone who has experienced issues associated with using neck floats is encouraged to file a voluntary report through MedWatch.

Those with further questions can call the Division of Industry and Consumer Education at 1-800-638-2041.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The community had until 2 p.m. Thursday to share their personal thoughts on allowing or not...
Push to allow miniature goats in Raytown moves forward
University of Missouri officials have announced three employees were terminated following an...
3 University of Missouri employees terminated following audit
Visitors to English Landing Park in Parkville are going to be treated to the sounds of a...
Man working on turning damaged Parkville tree into art
Ever wonder what it’s like to be a police officer? Some kids in Shawnee are getting that chance...
Shawnee police host youth academy
The Kansas City council on Thursday approved an ordinance that could pay city workers to travel...
KC Council approves measure that could provide $300 travel stipend for city workers seeking abortion