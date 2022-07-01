Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Artists needed for Bloomberg Asphalt Art project, making Historic Northeast intersection safer

The Kansas City Artists Coalition is seeking artists to paint the intersection of 12th Street...
The Kansas City Artists Coalition is seeking artists to paint the intersection of 12th Street and Benton Boulevard as part of Bloomberg’s Asphalt Art Initiative.(Google Maps)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Artists Coalition is seeking artists to paint the intersection of 12th Street and Benton Boulevard as part of Bloomberg’s Asphalt Art Initiative. The goal is to improve safety for pedestrians and traffic speed by creating shorter crossing distances.

Based on data, there have been 24 crashes, including four pedestrian crashes in the area of 12th & Benton in the last four years.

In 2020, Kansas City received a $25,000 grant from the Asphalt Art Initiative to enhance the intersection between Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road.

The art project will allow for up to four areas for artists to paint the asphalt. The areas will then be supplemented with new crosswalks, neighborhood branding median islands and left turn lanes.

Artists can apply to be part of the project by July 5 and 11:59 p.m. Participants will be notified if they are chosen on July 13 and the project will be completed between August 1-7. Artists must be over 18 and live in Kansas City MO or the surrounding area.

Application information can be found here.

The project is being done in partnership with KCMO Department of Public Works and Street Smarts Design + Build.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a territorial law banning abortion is in effect.
Missouri AG plans to sue KC over measure giving travel money for abortion across state lines
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
The World War I Museum's Fourth of July celebration, including fireworks, are scheduled to go...
WWI Museum Stars and Stripes picnic and fireworks happening rain or shine
The World War I Museum's Fourth of July celebration, including fireworks, are scheduled to go...
KCMO Fourth of July celebration is happening rain or shine