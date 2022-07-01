Artists needed for Bloomberg Asphalt Art project, making Historic Northeast intersection safer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Artists Coalition is seeking artists to paint the intersection of 12th Street and Benton Boulevard as part of Bloomberg’s Asphalt Art Initiative. The goal is to improve safety for pedestrians and traffic speed by creating shorter crossing distances.

Based on data, there have been 24 crashes, including four pedestrian crashes in the area of 12th & Benton in the last four years.

In 2020, Kansas City received a $25,000 grant from the Asphalt Art Initiative to enhance the intersection between Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road.

The art project will allow for up to four areas for artists to paint the asphalt. The areas will then be supplemented with new crosswalks, neighborhood branding median islands and left turn lanes.

Artists can apply to be part of the project by July 5 and 11:59 p.m. Participants will be notified if they are chosen on July 13 and the project will be completed between August 1-7. Artists must be over 18 and live in Kansas City MO or the surrounding area.

Application information can be found here.

The project is being done in partnership with KCMO Department of Public Works and Street Smarts Design + Build.

