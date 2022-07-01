Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a man who was attempting to break into his home.(Oleg_0 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in Southern California are investigating a home invasion where a homeowner shot one of the intruders.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a residence regarding a burglary in progress.

Authorities said homeowner Joe Teague, 93, told dispatch he had several people at gunpoint in his home. Arriving deputies found one of the intruders, 33-year-old Joseph Ortega, suffering found a gunshot wound.

Ortega was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told deputies that several people ran away from the man’s home just before authorities arrived.

Investigators reported that several people, including Ortega, were inside Teague’s home when the shooting occurred, and the homeowner was unharmed in the incident.

According to authorities, the 93-year-old was questioned at the Moreno Valley Station and returned home. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2777.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 News Stands for You - 6 and 10 PM
Northland man killed in train derailment was traveling with 11 relatives for summer vacation
KCTV5 News Stands for You - 6 and 10 PM
2 people tried to rescue man from deadly house fire in Independence
The community had until 2 p.m. Thursday to share their personal thoughts on allowing or not...
Push to allow miniature goats in Raytown moves forward
University of Missouri officials have announced three employees were terminated following an...
3 University of Missouri employees terminated following audit
Visitors to English Landing Park in Parkville are going to be treated to the sounds of a...
Man working on turning damaged Parkville tree into art