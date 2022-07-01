2 people tried to rescue man from deadly house fire in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo (KCTV) - Independence police and fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that killed one man near 24 Highway and Blue Mills Road.

A friend and a neighbor went into the burning home to try and save the man who lived inside.

Firefighters received the first 911 call for help just before noon Thursday at a home off east 17th Street North.

“It was a friend that had come to the house, according to what we are hearing. He comes by often to check on the resident,” Independence Fire Department Assistant Chief Craig Duplantis said. “He came here, and saw the smoke and fire, and crawled over to the victim’s room, and tried to get him out. He was unable to move him by himself. Went next door for assistance. The two of them re-entered the house and attempted to remove him, but they were unable.”

While firefighters put out the flames, rescuers brought the man out of the home.

“Rescue came in behind them and they were able to extricate the victim,” Duplantis said. “We got them out to the yard. EMS efforts were started in the yard.”

First responders say the man, who was in his 40s, and his dog did not survive.

The fire damage is not visible from outside of the home.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, the home was declared a dangerous building.

The Independence Police Department and Independence Fire Department are handling the investigation into the cause of the deadly fire.

