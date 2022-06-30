What’s Good: Kansas City school’s diaper drive a huge success

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City school is playing a big role in helping those in the metro who are struggling to afford essential items for their children.

Primrose School of Ward Parkway recently held a two-week diaper drive, where they ended up collecting and donating almost 8,000 diapers and wipes to Happy Bottoms.

Happy Bottoms is a nonprofit organization that works to help alleviate diaper needs for low-income families in the KC community.

“Part of what we do here is helping children learn how to give back help the community,” said Sondra Swift, Assistant School Director of Primrose School of Ward Parkway. “It is really important to us. Here at Primrose, we believe that who children become is just as important as what they know.”

Swift said that, just last year, nearly 20% of Kansas City families used a payday loan to purchase diapers.

