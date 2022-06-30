Aging & Style
Train derailment: GoFundMe for De Soto victims tops $17,000 in just a day

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - The De Soto community has rallied around two sisters lost in this week’s train derailment.

On Monday, 58-year-old Rachelle Cook and 56-year-old Kim Holsapple were both aboard the Amtrak train that collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, on Monday.

Both women were from De Soto, Kansas.

News of the tragedy has quickly spread through the small town, where even people who did not know the sisters want to help.

Customers at the Shear Images Salon had been talking about the loss through the day, although Cook and Holsapple were not customers.

“This is just such an amazing and loving community,” said Anna Klecker, a nail technician. “When something that tragic happens, the community is super open-hearted.”

A GoFundme page for the sisters has raised more than $17,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The page is verified by GoFundMe.

According to the fundraiser’s creator, the two women were on a four-day getaway with their mother and one of their daughters.

The page states:

Klecker was confident the town would soon start to rally around the sisters’ family through a community fundraiser or other means.

“We definitely have a heart for others in the community,” she said.

