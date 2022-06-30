Aging & Style
Study shows high gas prices, inflation impacting Kansans driving habits

QuoteWizard said Kansans are using 6% fewer gallons of gas than they did in 2021.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows Kansans are changing their driving habits.

“The biggest is gas prices and how high they are right now,” said Sr. Research Analyst at QuoteWizard, Nick Vinzant. “That has caused an immediate change in driving habits.”

QuoteWizard released their report this week showing each state’s fuel usage in 2022 compared to 2021. They gathered data from the Federal Highway Administration and United States Energy Information Administration.

“When we look at Kansas specifically, what we have found is a 6% drop in the number of gallons being used by drivers,” VinZant continued saying, “That comes out to more than 250,000 gallons a day fewer that drivers are consuming.”

He said there are three main factors that have led to this change.

“When we look at this all together, what we are really seeing is three factors that are contributing to this sharp decline in gasoline consumption: high gas prices, change in habits from the pandemic where people are working from home more, and a big adoption of electric and alternate fuel vehicles.”

VinZant said it is a positive trend with numbers America has not seen since 1995.

“We have really gone back 25 years in terms of how much gasoline we are consuming,” he said. “That is a blip because of high gas prices, but I think ultimately it is also going to be a trend where we are starting to see gasoline consumption go down.”

The study also found Kansas ranks 5th among the most gas guzzling states. VinZant said it is because Kansas is a more rural state, where drivers travel further distances. He adds Kansas also has not adopted electric vehicles as quickly as other states.

