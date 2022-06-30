Push to allow miniature goats in Raytown moves forward

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Raytown residents can no longer share their opinions with local officials about allowing miniature goats in their homes.

The city voted 6-3, approving a motion for city staff to prepare changes to their codes in May. The community had until 2 p.m. Thursday to share their personal thoughts on allowing or not allowing them.

A spokesperson for the city said around 40 people shared their opinion and most are supportive.

Margaret Chamas, who is the owner of Storm Dancer Farm, LLC and Goats on the Go KCMO, said she wants to see more goats in residential areas.

“It takes more logistic training than dogs, but goats are a really fun animal,” she said. “I do love sharing the joys of goats. So, I do hope other communities allow goats in residential lots.”

However, Chamas differs from the city when it comes to only allowing four breeds of miniature goats: Pygmy, Nigerian Dwarf, Kinder, and Pygora.

“Honestly, in my personal experience, they’re just as likely to jump over or climb under a fence as any of the bigger breeds,” she said. “But, they’re extremely popular because they come in a variety of colors. They are smaller, so it’s a lot easier to work with for a new person or someone with kids who just want to introduce them to stock.”

She called them escape artists, so people need to get a tall and solid fenced-in area for them.

“It might go damage someone’s prized begonias but it’s not going to bite another human, another animal, anything like that,” she said. “In excruciatingly rare situations. They’re not biting animals. They’re not aggressive, so you don’t have any of those risks with dogs.”

She said vet visits are tricky, as some won’t take farm calls. So, potential goat owners need to know what the best medical responses are and have the supplies they need at home for the best care. Not just for themselves, but for their neighbors as well.

“A lot of people don’t think about that before they get goats and then, all of a sudden, they realize they can’t go buy two or three bales of hay from Tractor Supply every week or so. So, I need to be able to store more of it in order to have a sufficient supply.”

She also said they do not smell and do make noises, but not a lot unless something is wrong like a dog might do.

Those public comments will be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission during a discussion session on July 7.

To read the draft ordinance allowing miniature goats, click here.

