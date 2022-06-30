Prepare for longer wait times if you need your air conditioner fixed

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we continue to feel the summer heat, prepare for longer wait times if you are trying to get your A/C units fixed.

Nationwide, A/C repair companies are warning that supply chain issues combined with a worker shortage are creating issues for the HVAC industry.

Locally, A.B. May in Kansas City said manufacturers are forced to put a lot of their part production into their new equipment. That leaves less inventory of parts to help fix broken A/C units.

A.B. May said they have done a good job, thus far, getting parts but they have prepared themselves just in case things back up.

“If you’re on the consumer side, it’s your home and you are without cooling, it can be really frustrating,” said Carter Posladek, Field Operations Manager at A.B. May. “So, the least we can do is communicate with them and find a solution. So, at the beginning of the summer, we ordered a lot of portable units. If we are ever in a pinch, we can provide temporary cooling for somebody.”

As for the worker shortage, they said a lot of their baby boomer generation technicians are aging out and retiring. So, they are encouraging young people to take up the trade.

