Pet of the Day: Finn Glacier Ranch

Finn Glacier Ranch is a Boxer/Shepherd mix who is 9 years and 5 months old.

A tennis ball isn’t the only way to get to his heart, but it sure is the quickest!

Fetch, keep away (from you), or the ever popular and uncoordinated “bounce around and fumble” are just a few things he loves to play with his yellow, felty, favorite toy.

All of which he’d happily play with one more player... you!

To learn more about Finn Glacier Ranch check out unleashedrescue.com/adopt.

