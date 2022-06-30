NTSB is looking into intersection where train derailment happened
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - National Transportation Safety Board officials provided another updated to the media on Wednesday regarding the train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.
There is such a massive area to cover that investigators have been going at it for two days.
Today, they said they are looking at the crashworthiness of the train and the way the intersection was engineered.
They said the train hit the truck at about 87 mph. The speed limit on that section of track is 90.
Watch Wednesday’s full update from Nathan Vickers above.
Previous coverage:
Four people killed in fatal Amtrak crash identified
NTSB spends Tuesday investigating deadly Amtrak train derailment in Missouri
NTSB investigates train derailment, shares more about crossing in Mendon
Fourth person dies in Amtrak train crash near Mendon, about 150 injured
Passengers help each other climb out of train cars following deadly derailment
Boy Scouts played major rescue role after train derailed
Site of train derailment was on MoDOT’s safety improvement list for 2022
4 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
Leavenworth County students on Amtrak train are ‘okay’ following crash
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.