NTSB is looking into intersection where train derailment happened

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - National Transportation Safety Board officials provided another updated to the media on Wednesday regarding the train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

There is such a massive area to cover that investigators have been going at it for two days.

Today, they said they are looking at the crashworthiness of the train and the way the intersection was engineered.

They said the train hit the truck at about 87 mph. The speed limit on that section of track is 90.

