New hub to help state, local, community organizations track federal funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new infrastructure hub is meant to help state, local, and community organizations track their federal grant funds.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, June 30, the Kansas Infrastructure Hub was launched to coordinate state agencies and local entities as they administer and apply for funds available through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Gov. Kelly said the Hub will find statewide and regional infrastructure priorities, strategize how to maximize investment opportunities and promote best practices to secure and distribute funds.

Kelly noted that the state is set to receive around $3.8 billion in direct funds for transportation, water, energy, and broadband projects. She said the state could also potentially receive more by applying for competitive grants.

“Infrastructure creates opportunities, powers businesses, keeps us safe, and connects people to places and each other. It’s the backbone of a healthy economy,” Kelly said. “By working to ensure we bring the most money possible to Kansas – and that, once we have it, we distribute it effectively and efficiently – the Kansas Infrastructure Hub will have lasting impacts on our state.”

Kelly said Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz will lead the Hub. She said its core is a state agency subcabinet working group made up of representatives from the Kansas Departments of Administration, Agriculture, Commerce, Health and Environment, and Transportation, the Kansas Corporation Commission, and the Kansas Water Office.

The Governor said the group will work to first focus on the direct funds headed to state agencies and then work with business leaders to apply for the competitive grants.

Kelly noted that the Hub will also have an advisory group composed of public and private sector leaders and stakeholders from throughout the state to help decide funding priorities, identify barriers to distributing funds, and communicate the Hub’s work to community members.

“BIL is an opportunity to solve long-term Kansas infrastructure issues,” Transportation Secretary Lorenz said. “We can do that by harnessing the power of collaboration between public and private sectors, eliminating red tape, and strategically applying for grant funds. Working together, we’ll accomplish great things for all Kansans.”

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is monumental because infrastructure touches every part of our lives, whether we realize it or not,” said Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03). “These new investments will not only bring immediate change but also set the foundation for long-term growth felt by generations of Kansans to come. I’m proud to have helped bring these federal dollars home to our state, and will keep working to make our communities safer, stronger, and more resilient.”

Kelly indicated that the Hub will provide resources and a point of connection for state and local agencies as they track funds and grant opportunities. She said it is not a governing body - nor will it distribute funds to individual entities.

The Gov. said governmental, infrastructure and business leaders are invited to the Hub’s Kansas Infrastructure Summit in Wichita on July 13 and 14 to learn more about the opportunity. To register, click HERE.

For more information about the Hub, click HERE.

