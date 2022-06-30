Aging & Style
Marshall promotes bill to bar feds from contracting with "woke" businesses

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has promoted a bill that would bar the federal government from entering contracts with businesses that promote anti-Second Amendment policies.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he recently joined Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) to introduce the Firearm Industry Non-Discrimination Act.

Sen. Marshall said the legislation would stop the federal government from entering into contracts with those who promote anti-Second Amendment policies.

“The radical left’s all-out attempt to stamp out industries they disagree with politically is harming our economy and threatening our rights. Corporations and other financial institutions engaging in an ideological crusade to effectively erase the Second Amendment must not be permitted to contract or subcontract with the federal government, at the very least,” Marshall said.

Daines said the federal government should not be in business with “woke” corporations and that the bill is meant to protect Second Amendment rights.

Marshall noted that the bill would establish consequences for federal agencies who discriminate against firearm businesses and associations by entering into business with those who oppose the policies.

“Our taxpayer dollars should not support entities that discriminate against the firearms industry, plain and simple,” said Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.). “That’s why I’m glad to support the FIND Act alongside Sen. Daines, which will ensure that the federal government cannot contract with entities involved in this kind of discrimination.”

For more information or to read the bill in full, click HERE.

