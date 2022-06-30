Aging & Style
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing, raping woman in Shawnee

Felipe Chavez Jr.
Felipe Chavez Jr.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years and eight months in prison for killing and raping a woman in Shawnee almost three years ago.

Felipe Chavez, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, rape, and aggravated criminal sodomy in May of 2022.

He was sentenced today.

On the morning of July 13, 2019, Shawnee police officers went to a local hospital to investigate a domestic battery.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman who was unconscious and receiving medical treatment.

On the evening of July 16, the woman passed away due to her injuries. She was 30 years old and from Kansas City.

On July 19, Chavez was arrested and taken to jail.

