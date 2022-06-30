KCK mayor says meeting was held discussing marijuana ‘depenalization’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to a Facebook post from Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner, a meeting has been held where marijuana “depenalization” was discussed.

“We convened your top criminal justice minds to discuss marijuana dependence, treatment, and depenalization,” the mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, said in his post.

“We left in agreement to focus on education, identification, prevention, and treatment in a manner that would also include steps to mitigate the unnecessary criminalization of individuals in possession of marijuana or cannabis in KCKS,” he said.

“The goal is to get a responsible plan to your commissioners in which equity, disparities, and the appropriate proactive interventions can be addressed,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.