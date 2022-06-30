Aging & Style
KCK mayor says meeting was held discussing marijuana ‘depenalization’

Marijuana depenalization has been discussed in KCK, according to the mayor/CEO.(Mayor Tyrone Garner on Facebook)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to a Facebook post from Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner, a meeting has been held where marijuana “depenalization” was discussed.

“We convened your top criminal justice minds to discuss marijuana dependence, treatment, and depenalization,” the mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, said in his post.

“We left in agreement to focus on education, identification, prevention, and treatment in a manner that would also include steps to mitigate the unnecessary criminalization of individuals in possession of marijuana or cannabis in KCKS,” he said.

“The goal is to get a responsible plan to your commissioners in which equity, disparities, and the appropriate proactive interventions can be addressed,” he said.

