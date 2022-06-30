Kansas crime victims to see increase in compensation awards from state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crime victims in Kansas will see an increase in certain compensation award limits from the state on July 1.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the award limit for victims of crime in the Sunflower State will be increased on July 1.

AG Schmidt said the Division of Crime Victims Compensation in his office administers the program - which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for unexpected costs like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

Schmidt said he sought the approved increase during the 2022 Kansas legislative session. He said the new limits will better serve the needs of those who have fallen victim to a violent crime and are meant to adjust for rising costs.

The AG indicated that the Board decided on claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. He said changes enacted by House Bill 2574 are as follows:

Increase the award limit for funeral expenses from $5,000 to $7,500

Increase the award limit for crime scene cleanup from $1,000 to $2,500

Amend the definition of crime scene cleanup to include the replacement of materials removed that were considered biohazards or damaged as part of evidence collection

Remove the prohibition on compensation if the economic loss is less than $100

Schmidt said the other exiting limits remain with awards limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with a $5,000 limit for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

Schmidt noted that a part of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders has provided funding for the program.

For more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program, click HERE.

