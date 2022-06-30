Gov.’s Open Letter: Kansas has much to offer recent college graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an open letter to recent college grads, Governor Laura Kelly has touted low unemployment, an active sports scene and affordable housing as reasons they should put their roots down in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, June 30, she sent an open letter to recent college graduates across the Sunflower State to encourage them to put their roots down here.

In the letter, Gov. Kelly said she highlighted many of the state’s main attractions - low unemployment, an up-and-coming sports scene and affordable housing.

“Keeping our young people here in Kansas is critical to the future of our workforce, communities, and economy,” Kelly said. “I wrote this letter to our college graduates because I believe Kansas has so much to offer, from economic opportunity to family-friendly communities. My Administration will remain focused on making Kansas the best place in the country in which to live, work, and raise a family.”

Kelly noted that Kansas ranks among the best states in the nation in terms of economic opportunity. On Monday, she announced that since the start of her administration, the state has attracted over $9 billion in new investments from private sector businesses. On June 20, she also said the state’s unemployment hit a record low.

Finally, the Governor said in 2021, the Kansas City metro region was ranked as the nation’s third-best-paying metro for recent college grads.

Kelly indicated that the state is also a leader in supporting family-friendly communities. She said she has fully funded schools for four years straight and has worked to make homeownership possible for Kansas families.

The Governor noted that Kansas remains one of the top 10 most affordable states in housing and even signed a bill earlier in 2022 to increase the production of affordable housing.

