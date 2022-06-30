Gov. Parson signs ‘No Patient Left Behind Act;’ 6 other bills into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed the “No Patient Left Behind Act” into law on Thursday, June 30; along with six other bills.

“We appreciate the efforts by Representative Rusty Black and Senator Bill White to get HB 2116 passed and sent to my desk,” Governor Parson said. “No individual should ever be isolated when in critical care at hospitals or care facilities, and we are happy to sign this legislation to ensure that they won’t be.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, House Bill 2116 allows a resident or patient in a health care facility in-person contact with a compassionate care visitor during visiting hours.

Today, I signed 7 pieces of legislation into law, including HB 2116, which establishes the No Patient Left Alone Act.

Patients should not be isolated from loved ones when in critical care, & now they don’t have to be.



Lucky to have some great help signing bills today too! pic.twitter.com/heR8NVGjt3 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 30, 2022

“HB 2116 is an essential piece of legislation that will protect the rights of patients by allowing their loved ones to be present during their stay at a hospital or long-term care facility,” State Representative Rusty Black said.

According to release from the Missouri House, upon patient request, a hospital, office of a healthcare facility or hospice facility licensed in Missouri, will allow patients to designate at least three essential support persons, in addition to a spouse or legal guardian, and allows a spouse or guardian and at least one support person to stay with the patient at all times during their stay.

It said the bill does not affect a medical professional’s ability to provide care for patients.

“The Essential Caregiver and No Patient Left Alone acts are designed to protect patients and residents in care facilities so they never have to face the prospect of being isolated from loved ones or caregivers while providing support for our health care facilities against federal mandates,” State Senator Bill White added.

You can read the full bill here. It includes House Bills 2116, 2097, 1690 and 2221.

The law will take effect on August 28.

According to the release, six other bills signed into law on Thursday include:

SB 710 - Modifies provisions related to health care Requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans in place to respond to students with epilepsy and other seizure disorders. It also requires school nurses to complete seizure-response training every two years Allows contracted agents of a school to be trained by the school nurse and administer epinephrine during times of need Establishes various awareness weeks and days

HB 2331 - Repeals various provisions relating to health and licensing requirements Modifies provisions relating to health care facility inspections and surveys Makes changes to the Organ Donor Program to increase education and awareness efforts and enable fund diversification to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability

HB 2168 - Modifies provisions relating to insurance Adds an automation adjustment to unemployment taxes, along with an equal tax offset, to fund software maintenance for the State’s unemployment insurance system Expands the use of medical retainer agreements to include dentists and chiropractors

HB 1662 - Changes statute regarding restrictive covenants and deeds Requires the removal of antiquated references to race, color, religion, or national origin from any deed when being recorded after August 28, 2022

HB 758 - Modifies provisions relating to bidding procedures for certain public projects and facilities Allows the Office of Administration to utilize the Construction Manager at Risk and Design-Build procurement models for public projects, potentially decreasing cost and increasing efficiency

SB 886 - Modifies provisions relating to trusts and cemetery trust funds

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.