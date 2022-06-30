Gov. Parson signs HB 1606, which bans unauthorized camping on state-owned lands

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed five bills into law on Wednesday, including H.B. 1606 that has an amendment banning unauthorized camping on state-owned lands.

KCTV5 News had a report about this bill in May. Click here to read “Missouri bill would ban unauthorized camping on public lands.” Local advocates and assistance organizations voiced opposition to it then, saying it criminalized homelessness.

The bill was originally sponsored by Rep. Bruce Degroot as H.B. 2614. It then got tacked on as an amendment to H.B. 1606.

You can read the full text of H.B. 1606 by clicking here. The section that addresses camping on state-owned lands is on page 21, within lines 52 to 56:

5. No person shall be permitted to use state-owned lands for unauthorized sleeping, camping, or the construction of long-term shelters. Any violation of this subsection shall be a class C misdemeanor; however, for the first offense such individual shall be given a warning, and no citation shall be issued unless that individual refuses to move to any offered services or shelter.

KCTV5′s morning team reached out to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asking what enforcement of this would be like. We were provided the following statement from earlier Wednesday:

“Once this is officially signed into law we will review with our staff as well as our state and local partners and prosecutors (city and state) to ensure the best response in any possible situation for when the law takes effect. As always our primary focus is ensuring the safety of all our citizens and we will respond to any situation we are called to to accomplish that.”

