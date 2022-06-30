Gov. Parson signs HB 1606, which bans unauthorized camping on state-owned lands
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed five bills into law on Wednesday, including H.B. 1606 that has an amendment banning unauthorized camping on state-owned lands.
KCTV5 News had a report about this bill in May. Click here to read “Missouri bill would ban unauthorized camping on public lands.” Local advocates and assistance organizations voiced opposition to it then, saying it criminalized homelessness.
The bill was originally sponsored by Rep. Bruce Degroot as H.B. 2614. It then got tacked on as an amendment to H.B. 1606.
You can read the full text of H.B. 1606 by clicking here. The section that addresses camping on state-owned lands is on page 21, within lines 52 to 56:
KCTV5′s morning team reached out to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asking what enforcement of this would be like. We were provided the following statement from earlier Wednesday:
