Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FORECAST: Summer heat continues to build

By Erin Little
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you have Wednesday night plans, it will feel warmer. Temperatures will be in the 80s through sunset. That summer heat will continue to build Thursday, with highs back in the mid-90s. We are tracking our next chance for showers and storms, which look to return on Friday and extend into the holiday weekend. Right now, it doesn’t look like a washout as far as all your holiday weekend plans go. However, waves of storms on-and-off through Monday are expected. Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Summer heat will continue to build Thursday, with highs back in the mid-90s.
FORECAST: Summer heat continues to build
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
FORECAST: Sunny and 90s on Wednesday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
FORECAST: Sunny and 90s on Wednesday, with storms looming for weekend
Things are going to start heating up again tomorrow.
FORECAST: Erin Little KCTV5 Weather