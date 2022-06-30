FORECAST: Summer heat continues to build

If you have Wednesday night plans, it will feel warmer. Temperatures will be in the 80s through sunset. That summer heat will continue to build Thursday, with highs back in the mid-90s. We are tracking our next chance for showers and storms, which look to return on Friday and extend into the holiday weekend. Right now, it doesn’t look like a washout as far as all your holiday weekend plans go. However, waves of storms on-and-off through Monday are expected. Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.