FORECAST: Storms possible Friday

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert is posted looking ahead to your Friday. We are tracking a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. The better window for rainfall for the KC metro will be during afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours and lightning will be the biggest impact to outdoor plans on Friday night. Right now, it does not look like washout weather for all of your holiday weekend plans. However, waves of storms off and on through Monday are expected. Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.