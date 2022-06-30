Evergy warns no partnership with door-to-door rooftop solar panel salesman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers that the company does not and has not partnered with any door-to-door rooftop solar panel salesman.

Evergy says it has received various reports from customers that a scam has circulated the area in which the scammer represents themself as a solar salesperson partnered with Evergy.

The company said it wanted customers to know these solar salespeople are not affiliated with Evergy. While staff may work with many solar companies in the service area, it said it does not partner with any of them to provide residential rooftop solar systems.

Evergy noted that some door-to-door or phone sales teams have informed customers that Evergy has sent someone to conduct a solar report, which is different than the scammers’ service offer of rooftop solar panels.

The company said if customers do wish to have solar panels installed on their rooftops, they can visit the Evergy website for a list of questions they should ask any solar installer. Customers can also reach out to the Evergy solar hotline at 816-242-5971.

