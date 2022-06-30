ABLE regulations for Kansans with disabilities to change starting Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People with disabilities in Kansas will be able to save more money while retaining their eligibility for Social Security Income and Medicaid thanks to new ABLE regulations that are set to take effect Friday.

Kanas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers discussed the expansion of the ABLE program Thursday morning at the Dialogue Coffee House, 4009 S.W. 29th.

The Kansas ABLE Savings Plan offers a tax-advantaged investment account to qualified individuals who have a disability or who are blind.

Contributions to the account can be made by the account’s owner, their employers, family members or friends.

According to the Kansas State Treasurer’s office, ABLE accounts are designed to help pay for the account owner’s “Qualified Disability Expenses,” which include education; housing; transportation; employment training and support; assistive technology; health; financial management; legal fees; funeral and burial expenses; and basic living expenses.

Previously, individuals with disabilities could only have $2,000 in “countable assets” to remain eligible for many means-tested benefits programs, such as Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid, according to the state treasurer’s office. This prevented many people with disabilities from saving money above the $2,000 limit.

However, starting Friday, individuals with disabilities in Kansas can save up to $100,000 in an ABLE account without losing needs-based benefits.

“Most of the time, if you’re special needs or are living with a disability, and you’re getting SSI or housing benefits because of the disability, you’re limited to $2,000 in savings,” Rogers said. “The ABLE account lets you save up to $100,000 and not create a problem with your eligibility.”

Disability rights advocates said the previous policy capping savings at $2,000 for people with eligibility ostensibly served to keep some of those individuals poor.

Mike Burgess, director of policy and outreach for the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, said individuals with disabilities would sometimes be forced to spend extra income -- such as federal stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic -- and not be able to save the monies because of the $2,000 cap on savings accounts.

The new policy taking effect Friday will benefit individuals with disabilities in Kansas, he said.

“This will help them be able to cover disability expenses,” Burgess said. “It also is an important tool to help provide some flexibility.”

For more details, visit ks.savewithable.com.

