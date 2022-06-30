1 killed in Independence house fire, investigation underway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation has begun after a house fire in Independence on Thursday led to someone’s death.

According to the City of Independence, the fire happened just before noon in the 20200 block of 17th St. Court N. That is near 17th Street Court N. and N. Blue Mills Road. The neighborhood is just south of 24 Highway.

Crews from stations 1, 6, 7, 8, and 9 all went to the scene, as well as mutual aid.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the house.

One person, a civilian, lost their life due to the fire.

The fire is under control at this time and an investigation has begun.

No further information is available at this time.

