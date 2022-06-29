What’s Good: Blue Springs church keeps fireworks prices steady

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A church in Blue Springs, which runs two fireworks stands, has figured out a very simple way to increase sales.

Their plan is working so well, however, it’s actually hurting their bottom line and that’s exactly how they want it.

The sign outside says it all: “Last year’s prices.”

“Being a church, we’re really not in the money business,” said Pastor John Martz with Blue Springs Assembly. “We’re in the people business.”

Pastor Martz said the church has operated fireworks stands for the last three decades as a fundraiser. Typically, half of the profits go to outreach programs in Blue Springs. The other half support ministries within the church.

Martz said the prices the church pays for fireworks are up 20% from last year. However, those costs will not be passed on to the customer.

“We know people are paying more for food, gas, electricity and really for everything,” Pastor Martz said. “We made a decision that we would eat that ourself and that we would allow people to buy their fireworks this year for the same price that they bought last year.”

Church members working at the fireworks stand said customers appreciate that it’s one thing that isn’t more expensive than last year.

“Something like this, it gives people a chance to escape from all that and be able to get together with family and friends to celebrate and a have a good time,” said Jennifer Ireland, a volunteer. “It kind of brings some happiness into their lives.”

Freezing the prices means the church won’t make as much as it has in previous years.

The gesture is being by noticed by customers near and far, though.

“We’ve noticed that people have been coming from Smithville and even as far as Topeka,” Martz said. “They buy fireworks and all of them are saying the same thing: ‘Yes, you are actually doing what you said. You’re keeping them the same price as last year.’”

Blue Springs Assembly has two firework tents in Jackson County. One is on Highway 40 and the other is on Highway 7.

