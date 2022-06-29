WATCH: Funeral service for fallen Linn County firefighter Joshua Haynes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Linn County, Kan., volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes, 35, died last week while battling a fire at a chiropractic office.

Hundreds gathered at Pleasanton High School to pay their respects and attend the funeral service Wednesday morning.

At his funeral, “passion” was a word that so many of his fellow firefighters brought up when remembering Haynes. He was a volunteer firefighter with Linn County starting at 18 years old.

Haynes was known to spread his passion by always recruiting new firefighters to join him on the front lines. He took them under his wing and showed them the ropes. His crew says he was always there for them, especially when they came back from a bad scene.

He had another love greater than firefighting: his four children. They all wrote about their favorite memories with their dad.

This is what his daughter wrote:

“My dad used to go out to the truck and we would drive around and listen to music for hours. We used to go out to the garage and dance while listening to country music.”

You could often hear Haynes saying, “I got your back.” His fellow Linn County firefighters now pledge to take everything they’ve learned from him, and take it from here.

Fire officials said that Haynes had responded to a fire at a local chiropractor’s office. They said Haynes was one of the first firefighters to enter the building with the hose line and somehow fell backward.

He was taken to a hospital in the Kansas City area with critical injuries and ultimately succumbed to them.

Fallen Linn County volunteer firefighter Josh Haynes takes one final ride. This fire truck is carrying his casket to the Pleasanton cemetery where he will be laid to rest. It’s been an emotional day for all who knew, loved and called upon him. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/F83MfBs0Qi — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) June 29, 2022

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen firefighter.

