Wanted: Marcus Frost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 38-year-old Marcus T. Frost is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape of a child.

Frost’s last known address was near 14th and Oakland in Kansas City, Kansas. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as being a Black man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He also has tattoos on his shoulders, arms, and wrists.

Frost is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

