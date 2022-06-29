St. Luke’s Hospital no longer offering emergency contraception following Missouri abortion ban

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - St. Luke’s Hospital will no longer provide emergency contraception at its Missouri locations following last week’s state abortion ban, which was triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Roe vs. Wade.

The hospital system, based in Kansas City, confirmed the information to KCTV5 News on Tuesday night, saying it was making the move to protect its doctors from liability and any potential criminal prosecution.

Under new Missouri law, doctors who perform or induce an abortion not related to a medical emergency can be charged with a Class B felony. That would result in their license being revoked, and a possible prison sentence of 5-15 years. The hospital system will still allow contraception and abortion-related care at its Kansas locations.

“First, the Missouri law is ambiguous, but may be interpreted as criminalizing emergency contraception. As a system that deeply cares about its team, we simply cannot put our clinicians in a position that might result in criminal prosecution,” a statement from St. Luke’s reads. “St. Luke’s will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the reproductive care we provide, including abortions for maternal medical emergencies, continues to comply fully with all applicable laws.”

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe vs. Wade, a 1973 decision that established the federal right to an abortion. The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse that ruling kicks the decision down to individual states to determine how restrictive or relaxed their abortion policies should be. Several laws, including Missouri, had “trigger laws” in effect to severely restrict or ban abortion in the case of a Roe vs. Wade reversal.

Missouri makes an abortion exception for the health of the mother, but otherwise bans abortion procedures. Friday’s Supreme Court ruling did not change any laws or policies in Kansas, as the Kansas Supreme Court decided two years ago that a right to an abortion is covered by its state constitution. That could change in August, when Kansans get the option to vote on a proposed constitutional amendment nullifying the state Supreme Court’s decision. That could open the door for the state legislature to pass abortion restrictions or an abortion ban.

The St. Luke’s statement in full is as follows:

To ensure we adhere to all state and federal laws—and until the law in this area becomes better defined—Saint Luke’s will not provide emergency contraception at our Missouri-based locations.

The reasons for this are two-fold:

Second, as a large bi-state health system, this care can be provided at our Kansas-based facilities safely, legally, and without putting our clinicians at legal risk. It may not always be the most convenient option for our patients, but for now, it is the best solution available.

