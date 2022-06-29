Shooting at Parkwood Pool in KCK being investigated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at Parkwood Pool on Tuesday left someone injured.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. at the pool along Quindaro Boulevard between N. 10th Street and N. 9th Street.

One person, an adult, was shot. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

If you have any information that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

