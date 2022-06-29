Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Shooting at Parkwood Pool in KCK being investigated

Generic image.
Generic image.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at Parkwood Pool on Tuesday left someone injured.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. at the pool along Quindaro Boulevard between N. 10th Street and N. 9th Street.

One person, an adult, was shot. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

If you have any information that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A church in Blue Springs, which runs two fireworks stands, has figured out a very simple way to...
What’s Good: Blue Springs church keeps fireworks prices steady
A local Midtown business is one of many up in arms because of vandalism on buildings in the area.
Frustration mounts over graffiti in Midtown
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
NTSB investigates train derailment, shares more about crossing in Mendon
The National Transportation Safety Board has 16 people on the ground in Mendon, Missouri,...
NTSB investigates train derailment, shares more about crossing in Mendon