Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Plaza impacted by power outage on Wednesday afternoon

A power outage is impacting the Plaza this afternoon.
A power outage is impacting the Plaza this afternoon.(Evergy)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Plaza was impacted by a power outage this afternoon.

According to the outage map online, about 3,000 customers were impacted.

It began at 3:30 p.m. and the estimated restoration time was 5 p.m. Power appeared to be briefly restored at that time, then the map showed it went back out.

The boundaries of the outage area were: 43rd Street to the north, Mill Creek Parkway to the east, Ward Parkway to the south, and Mercier Street to the west.

We do not yet know what caused the outage.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Derrick U. Collins.
Missing man not seen since June 20, Leavenworth police say
St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
St. Luke’s locations resume offering emergency contraception following Missouri abortion ban
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Funeral service for fallen Linn County firefighter Joshua Haynes