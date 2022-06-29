Plaza impacted by power outage on Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Plaza was impacted by a power outage this afternoon.

According to the outage map online, about 3,000 customers were impacted.

It began at 3:30 p.m. and the estimated restoration time was 5 p.m. Power appeared to be briefly restored at that time, then the map showed it went back out.

The boundaries of the outage area were: 43rd Street to the north, Mill Creek Parkway to the east, Ward Parkway to the south, and Mercier Street to the west.

We do not yet know what caused the outage.

